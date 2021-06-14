WOBURN (CBS) — A 22-year-old Woburn man who allegedly shot a friend by accident appeared before a judge on Monday. Police said Alec Augustino Braz had just received his license to carry when he shot his friend in the neck while showing him a new gun.
He is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and improper storage of a firearm.
At Monday’s arraignment, a judge set a $5,000 cash bail. Braz’s release conditions include that he stay away from the victim.
The shooting occurred Saturday inside a home on Mt. Pleasant Street in Woburn.
The 19-year-old who was shot in the neck was taken to a hospital by a friend.
Police seized Braz's .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol and his license to carry was immediately suspended.
A pretrial date was set for August 18.