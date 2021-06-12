WOBURN (CBS) – A 19-year-old man from Woburn was taken to the hospital on Saturday after being shot in the neck. On Saturday night, Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo said the shooting “may have been accidental or unintentional”.
At around 3 p.m., the Woburn man was taken to the hospital. Police say the man was dropped off by a person known to him, and hospital staff later informed police that the man was shot in Woburn.
"At this time, the preliminary investigation indicates that the incident may have been accidental or unintentional, but the investigation remains active and ongoing," Rufo said. "No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time.
Police say the man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The gun has been recovered, and investigators are interviewing everyone involved.