WOBURN (CBS) – A 22-year-old Woburn man who had just received his license to carry is facing charges after police say he accidentally shot his friend in the neck while showing him a new gun.
Alec Augustino Braz is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and improper storage of a firearm.READ MORE: Chipmunk Wanted For 'Burglarizing' Pelham NH Police Department
Woburn Police said Braz recently received his license to carry a firearm and was showing a new gun to his friend Saturday inside a home on Mt. Pleasant Street.READ MORE: 9-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Pulled From Methuen Pool
Police said the weapon “unintentionally discharged” and hit a 19-year-old in the neck.
A friend rushed the 19-year-old to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.MORE NEWS: I-Team Sources: Son Charged With Murdering 80-Year-Old Mother Inside Lynn Home
Woburn Police seized Braz’s .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol. Braz’s license to carry was immediately suspended.