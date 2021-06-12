WOODS HOLE (CBS) — The Massachusetts Steamship Authority website is back up and running more than a week after it was knocked offline by a ransomware attack.

“The Steamship Authority is pleased to announce that its website, http://steamshipauthority.com, is now running and customers are able to book reservations for vehicle travel and fast-ferry travel online,” the Steamship Authority tweeted on Saturday.

Travelers had been unable to book reservations online for the ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket since the attack was reported on June 2, but it had no impact on cruises continuing to run as normal. Passengers had to buy their tickets at the dock and pay in cash.

The Steamship Authority’s Twitter account noted that customers can still call the Mashpee Reservation Office at 508-477-8600 to book tickets or by going in-person to one of the five terminals.

The phone line will be staffed from 7 am. to 6 p.m. through Sunday.

“All restrictions on the time frame in which customers can book reservations are now lifted; customers can book through October 18, 2021,” the Steamship Authority also added on Twitter.

In addition, all reservations that were made prior to June 2 are being honored. Customers who had booked tickets prior to that date will not need to rebook their reservations.

Credit card access is also once again available at terminals and parking lots.

The investigation into who launched the ransomware attack and how it got into authorities computer system is still ongoing.