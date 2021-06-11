BOSTON (CBS) — The USS Constitution paid a special tribute on Friday to the services of frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning at around 10 a.m., around 200 health care workers and first responders cruised on the USS Constitution around Boston Harbor for roughly three hours.
Health care workers on board represented Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Medical Center and Boston Emergency Medical Services, along with other local hospitals and emergency services.
While on board, the crew fired a 21-gun salute near Castle Island at around 11:30 a.m. They also fired 17 more rounds at around 12:30 p.m., while passing the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston on the way back to Charlestown.
“I think it’s a great tribute, and I’m really honored that they took the time and all the work that was done into this day, said Lance Maggiacomo, a Nurse Manager at Boston Medical Center. “The weather turned out absolutely beautiful.”
Last month, Old Ironsides cruised Boston Harbor and fired the cannons for its first underway in more than a year.
The USS Constitution is open to the public for free visits from Friday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.