BOSTON (CBS) — The U.S.S. Constitution began a big celebration on Friday, going underway in Boston Harbor to fire a 21-gun salute for the first time in more than a year. The world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat will also reopen to the public for tours later in the day.
Old Ironsides went underway from Charlestown Navy Yard at 10 a.m. The 21-gun salute is planned for 11:30 a.m. and viewable from Castle Island.
Another 17-gun salute is planned when the Constitution passes the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston.
The ship briefly reopened to tours last year, but Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. will mark the return of normal public visitation.
The underway will be streamed live on the U.S. Navy's Facebook page.