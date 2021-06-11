WRENTHAM (CBS) – Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Atton has been arrested again for a second time in less than a week.
He was arrested Thursday by Walpole Police after he was found there allegedly after violating a restraining order in Wrentham.
He will be arraigned in Wrentham District Court Friday.
Atton pleaded not guilty to a domestic assault charge there Monday after he was arrested late Saturday night by Wrentham Police.
The alleged victim told officers Atton forced her arms behind her back and pushed her to the ground.
According to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, the trooper has been relieved of duty until an internal hearing is held.
According to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, the trooper has been relieved of duty until an internal hearing is held.

"The Trooper, per Department order, is unable to assume the duties and responsibilities of the State Police until further notice," Procopio said in a statement Monday.
Atton had been free on $5,000 cash bail. A judge ordered him on Monday to stay away from and have no contact with the victim, submit to a mental health evaluation and take all medications as prescribed.