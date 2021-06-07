WEATHER ALERT:First Heat Wave Of 2021 As Dangerous Temperatures Soar Above 90
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Mass State Police, Michael Atton, Wrentham News

WRENTHAM (CBS) – Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Atton was arrested over the weekend and charged with domestic assault in Wrentham.

Atton pleaded not guilty in a short appearance in Wrentham District Court Monday. He was arrested late Saturday night by Wrentham Police.

READ MORE: Black Bear Nicknamed 'Boo Boo' Spotted In Scituate

According to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, the trooper has been relieved of duty until an internal hearing is held this week.

READ MORE: FDA Approves Biogen's Aducanumab As First New Alzheimer's Drug In Nearly 20 Years

“The Trooper, per Department order, is unable to assume the duties and responsibilities of the State Police until further notice,” Procopio said in a statement.

MORE NEWS: 'Rolling With The Punches': Burncoat Middle School In Worcester Releases Students Early Monday Due To Heat

No other information has been released at this point in the investigation.