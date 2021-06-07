WRENTHAM (CBS) – Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Atton was arrested over the weekend and charged with domestic assault in Wrentham.
Atton pleaded not guilty in a short appearance in Wrentham District Court Monday. He was arrested late Saturday night by Wrentham Police.READ MORE: Black Bear Nicknamed 'Boo Boo' Spotted In Scituate
According to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, the trooper has been relieved of duty until an internal hearing is held this week.READ MORE: FDA Approves Biogen's Aducanumab As First New Alzheimer's Drug In Nearly 20 Years
“The Trooper, per Department order, is unable to assume the duties and responsibilities of the State Police until further notice,” Procopio said in a statement.MORE NEWS: 'Rolling With The Punches': Burncoat Middle School In Worcester Releases Students Early Monday Due To Heat
No other information has been released at this point in the investigation.