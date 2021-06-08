WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory Extended As Humidity, High Temps Make It Feel Like 95-To-100 Degrees
By CBSBoston.com Staff
COHASSET (CBS) – A black bear named Boo Boo is making his way up the South Shore.

He was spotted in Cohasset on Tuesday near Doane and Beechwood Streets.

On Monday, Boo Boo was seen wandering around Scituate.

(Photo Credit: Natural Resource Officer Keefe)

Wildlife experts said the bear is just looking for love, and possibly a good spot to set up a habitat.

Police plan to just leave him be, and they’re asking everyone to do the same.

