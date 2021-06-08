COHASSET (CBS) – A black bear named Boo Boo is making his way up the South Shore.
He was spotted in Cohasset on Tuesday near Doane and Beechwood Streets.
On Monday, Boo Boo was seen wandering around Scituate.
Wildlife experts said the bear is just looking for love, and possibly a good spot to set up a habitat.
Police plan to just leave him be, and they’re asking everyone to do the same.