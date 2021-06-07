SCITUATE (CBS) — A black bear that had reportedly roamed through several South Shore towns was spotted in Scituate on Monday. The bear, which has been nicknamed “Boo Boo”, was seen in the areas of Meetinghouse Lane, Stockbridge Road and Greenfield Lane in Scituate.
After issuing an initial warning to residents, Scituate Police later announced that they will leave the bear be, saying it "will continue seeking a suitable habitat and a mate. Both of these will likely not be found in Scituate, and he will subsequently move on."
Police advised residents to take measures to avoid the bear from coming near their homes, such as removing bird feeders, throw out any loose outdoor trash, clean grease from backyard grills, protect beehives and livestock, and to keep pets on leashes while outside.
"If you see or encounter the bear, stay away and let the bear be. Please do not chase the bear or provoke the bear in any way," Scituate Police said. "Routine sightings no longer need to be reported to the Scituate Police Department; however, if a situation becomes a potential hazard to anyone or the bear himself, please do not hesitate to call us at 781-545-1212 or 911 for an Emergency."
They added that the state’s Environmental Police will only relocate a bear if it is in a situation where it could be dangerous for them.