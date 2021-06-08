BOSTON (CBS) – Lucy Frates, daughter of the late Pete Frates, threw out the ceremonial first pitch Tuesday during ALS Night at Fenway Park.
Frates, the former Boston College baseball captain who passed away from ALS in 2019, was one of the driving forces behind the viral “Ice Bucket Challenge,” which helped raised millions of dollars for ALS research around the world.
A special moment. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/72T9TJPPWz
— Red Sox (@RedSox) June 9, 2021
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker handed Lucy the ball before she tossed it to Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez.
As part of Lou Gehrig Day, the Red Sox honored Frates and others affected by ALS with a pre-game ceremony ahead of the game against the Houston Astros.