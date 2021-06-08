CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Lucy Frates, daughter of the late Pete Frates, threw out the ceremonial first pitch Tuesday during ALS Night at Fenway Park.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker hands the ball to Lucy Frates, daughter of the late Pete Frates before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch during an ALS recognition pre-game ceremony at Fenway Park. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Frates, the former Boston College baseball captain who passed away from ALS in 2019, was one of the driving forces behind the viral “Ice Bucket Challenge,” which helped raised millions of dollars for ALS research around the world.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker handed Lucy the ball before she tossed it to Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez.

As part of Lou Gehrig Day, the Red Sox honored Frates and others affected by ALS with a pre-game ceremony ahead of the game against the Houston Astros.

