BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday will be a special day in Boston, as the Red Sox are set to honor the family of Pete Frates as part of Lou Gehrig Day at Fenway Park.

Frates, the former Boston College baseball captain who passed away from ALS in 2019, was one of the driving forces behind the viral “Ice Bucket Challenge,” which helped raised millions of dollars for ALS research around the world.

The Red Sox will honor his family with a pre-game ceremony ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros.

The team will also recognize Dr. Merit Cudkowicz, the leader of the Sean M. Healey and AMG Center for ALS, as well as several organizations dedicated to the research and care of those affected by ALS. Those organizations include the ALS Association, Compassionate Care ALS, ALS One, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and the ALS Therapy Development Institute.

Major League Baseball celebrated its first Lou Gehrig Day last week, but the Red Sox were on the road in Houston. In conjunction with that day, and leading up to Tuesday’s special day at Fenway, the Red Sox launched an ALS fundraiser with the sale of special edition “Strike Out ALS Pete Frates No. 3” hats.

On MLB's inaugural #LouGehrigDay we have released a special edition hat honoring the legacy of ALS hero, Pete Frates, and supporting Pete's Place. Learn more & donate: https://t.co/9hSoQd32ba pic.twitter.com/ihNAMtktm2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 2, 2021

The proceeds will be donated to Pete’s Place, which is located at the Chelsea Jewish Lifecare Center’s Leonard Florence Residence. The center is currently home to 40 patients, featuring cutting edge technology and a high level of specialized care to help those battling ALS and other diseases to live as independently as possible.