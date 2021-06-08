BOSTON (CBS) — The coronavirus state of emergency that’s been in effect in Massachusetts since March 2020 is set to expire soon. Gov. Charlie Baker has issued an order terminating the state of emergency on June 15, 2021.
Using his emergency powers, Baker in the past year has placed restrictions on businesses in the state and instituted a mask mandate to try and stop the spread of the virus. Massachusetts ended those restrictions and most mask requirements on May 29, as vaccines have sharply reduced coronavirus cases in the state.
The end of the state of emergency means that temporary orders issued during that time will expire once it ends. Baker said in May that he picked the June 15 date "to figure out if there are things we need to work with our colleagues in the Legislature to address."
Baker has filed legislation to extend a number of emergency orders past June 15, including outdoor dining and COVID billing protections for patients. And a Senate proposal would go even further, giving a lifeline to takeout cocktails for restaurants and early voting by mail for several more months.
Click here for a list of COVID emergency orders issued by Baker.