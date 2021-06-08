BOSTON (CBS) — A bill set to be debated Thursday in the Massachusetts would extend some pandemic emergency policies beyond June 15, which is when the state of emergency will expire. The State House News Service reports extensions for early voting by mail, remote-only public meetings, takeout cocktails and eviction protections are on the table.
Cocktails-to-go would be allowed through March 1, 2022 under the bill. Early voting by mail could take place for any local and state elections until Dec. 15, 2021. Remote meetings could continue until April 1, 2022, which is when eviction protections would also expire.READ MORE: Baby Born Prematurely At 1.9 Pounds Leaves Franciscan Children's Hospital Just In Time For First Birthday
The bill has been endorsed by the Senate Ways and Means Committee.READ MORE: Bruno Sanches Dejesus Charged With Raping Woman On Ferry From Martha's Vineyard To Woods Hole
Last month, the Senate declined to add budget amendments that would have extended pandemic-era help, including takeout cocktails and a cap on fees charged to restaurants by delivery apps.MORE NEWS: 'Representation Matters,' Sales Of Diverse Dolls Booming At Mall Kiosk In Brockton
Takeout and delivery orders helped some restaurants survive the pandemic.