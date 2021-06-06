WORCESTER (CBS) – The City of Worcester announced funeral plans for officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, who drowned Friday while trying to save a teenage boy.
Calling hours will be held at St. John's Catholic Church on Temple Street Wednesday from 4-8 p.m.
A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m.
More information is expected to be released this week about traffic patterns, parking and road closures.
Familia died Friday while trying to save 14-year-old Troy Love, who also drowned. Two teenagers were rescued during the incident at Green Hill Pond.