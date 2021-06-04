WORCESTER (CBS) – A Worcester Police officer drowned while trying to save a child in Green Hill Pond, sources told WBZ.
Police responded to the pond after 911 callers reported three children struggling in the water. Two officers went into the water, according to witnesses.
“Two kids were in the water trying to hold onto each other in the water when I got here, screaming that they couldn’t swim and that there was somebody else under,” a woman told WBZ.
One officer came out of the water with two kids he had rescued. They were transported to the hospital.
The witness said the second officer was in the water and people on shore were directing him to where the missing swimmer was. “He just went right under,” she said.
Witnesses then said a dive team took the officer out of the pond and the search continued for the third swimmer. That swimmer was taken out of the pond a short time later, but their condition is not known.
No other information has been released.