By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Every year, at various stages of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, seemingly every NHL coach takes a stab at politicking for some penalty calls.

After a 4-1 loss in Game 4 against the Islanders, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy took his turn.

Though the Bruins were given three power plays compared to the Islanders’ two in this game, it was the uncalled infractions that left Cassidy a bit flummoxed during his postgame press conference.

Cassidy said the uncalled cross-checks that preceded David Krejci’s retaliatory slash, a missed high-stick on Jeremy Lauzon, and an uncalled hit from behind on Charlie McAvoy were a continuation of a trend throughout the postseason.

“I think the whole playoffs we haven’t gotten very many calls to put us on the power play,” Cassidy said.

While Cassidy noted that many of the calls against his team have been black-and-white issues, he feels as though the Bruins have gotten the short end on a number of judgment calls.

“I certainly think the infractions, we haven’t gotten a lot of calls go our way with the borderline ones,” Cassidy said. “You look at even some non-borderline. I mean, Chris Wagner almost got his head taken off the other night in front of the net on a high stick. You look at it and you see the referee looking at it, and they don’t call it.

“So they see what they see,” Cassidy continued. “And you can’t do anything about it. You hope that comes around, you keep playing hard, earn your calls. We’re not gonna bitch about it. It is what it is. And, you know, hopefully we’ll start getting the ones that we deserve and take advantage of it.”

Of the eight teams still playing, the Bruins rank third with an averaged of 3.11 power play opportunities per game, trailing Colorado (3.57) and Tampa Bay (3.40). Their penalty kill, however, has been stressed, as they’ve averaged 6:22 of shorthanded time per game this postseason. That’s second-most among the remaining eight teams.

In this particular series, the Bruins have averaged 2.25 power plays per game, compared to the Islanders’ 2.75 power plays per game.

Whether Cassidy feels the discrepancy has been significant, or whether he simply is doing what he believes must be done in order to help get his team a call or two in the coming days, that’s a matter of debate. But after sitting back while Craig Berube swayed that Stanley Cup Final two years ago, it seems as though Cassidy is intent on taking a proactive approach this time around.