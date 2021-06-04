Bruce Cassidy Impressed By Goaltending Of Rask, Varlamov In Bruins' 2-1 Overtime Win Over IslandersBruce Cassidy didn't love the way that Tuukka Rask tracked pucks in Monday night's overtime loss to the Islanders. A few nights later, in a different venue, the Bruins' bench boss was mighty impressed.

Brad Marchand Scores In OT To Give Bruins 2-1 Win In Game 3 Vs. IslandersBrad Marchand has struck again. And the Bruins have a 2-1 series lead.

Brandon Carlo Leaves Bruins' Game 3 Vs. Islanders With Apparent Head InjuryIt appears as though Carlo sustained another concussion during Thursday night's game on Long Island.

WATCH: David Pastrnak Gives Stick To Young Heckling Fan On Long IslandA young fan showed up to Nassau Coliseum on Thursday night as an Islanders fan. While he's certainly going to leave as an Islanders fan, he'll also have a newfound appreciation for the Boston Bruins.

Taylor Hall Makes Another Tremendous Play To Give Bruins Early Lead Over Islanders In Game 3Taylor Hall's skating speed and offensive talent was well-known long before he donned a spoked-B. Yet since his arrival in Boston, his 200-foot game has taken many folks by surprise.