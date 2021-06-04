BOSTON (CBS) – Just days after a mother swan died on the Esplanade, there was a heartwarming moment capturing the father swan taking care of their babies.
The mother swan passed away in her nest Monday night. According to the Charles River Esplanade Association, Boston Animal Control removed her “while the father swan sat at the nest with their cygnets tucked under his wings.”
Three days later, Matthew Raifman went to the Esplanade and found them going into the Storrow Lagoon.
This is the photo he took of the moment:
Raifman told the Boston Globe he had no idea the father was going to be carrying some of the swans on his back.
Three of the cygnets hopped on for the ride while a fourth trailed behind.
“They were just cruising,” Raifman told the paper.