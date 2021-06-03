HYANNIS (CBS) — Ticketing problems persisted Thursday for the Steamship Authority, one day after the ferry service from Cape Cod to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket was hit by a ransomware attack. Ferries are still running, but passengers should arrive early and bring cash.

“The Steamship Authority is continuing to work with our team internally, as well as with local, state, and federal officials externally, to address Wednesday’s incident,” the Authority tweeted Thursday morning. “The ticketing processes, including online and phone reservations, will continue to be affected today.”

The Authority said passengers still can’t book or change reservations online or by phone, or see the ferry schedule on the website. The ferries can still run safely, as GPS and radar were not affected by the attack.

The ticketing processes, including online and phone reservations, will continue to be affected today, Thursday, June 3, 3021. We will continue to honor existing reservations at Authority terminals, and rescheduling and cancellation fees will be waived. 2/4 — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) June 3, 2021

The Authority’s credit card systems are “limited.”

“It took 20 minutes to get through the line and then I had to pay cash, I had to go to an ATM, and I made the boat with like two minutes to spare,” said Justin Robinson, who makes the trip from the Vineyard twice a week.

Cyber security expert Peter Tran said the incident could’ve been a “feeler attack” – to assess the Steamship Authority’s defenses before a more portent strike.

“You want to look at where this attack may lead to – and it may lead to a larger attack of the operations themselves,” he said.

Ransomware attacks are disrupting everyday life all over the U.S., including a recent one on a meat supplier and the Colonial Pipeline attack that prompted gas shortages.