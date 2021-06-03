BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo missed significant time this season after sustaining a concussion on a dirty hit by Tom Wilson. It appears as though Carlo sustained another concussion during Thursday night’s game on Long Island.

While reaching to move a puck along the end boards, Carlo took a hit on a legal check by Cal Clutterbuck behind the Boston net early in the third period. The impact of the hit and Carlo’s positioning on the play led to his head smashing against the glass.

The 6-foot-5 Carlo tried to get to his feet but fell to the ice, looking dazed.

Play eventually was whistled dead, and the Bruins’ training staff helped Carlo off the ice and to the locker room.

Brandon Carlo, who has a history of concussions, slams his head on the glass after this hit from Cal Clutterbuck. Carlo struggled to get up after the play: pic.twitter.com/ceTpF9m3rm — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) June 4, 2021

Carlo missed almost all of March after taking the hit from Wilson, which sent him to the hospital. He returned for two games before suffering an injury that the team said was unrelated to the concussion. He played four games at the end of the regular season before playing in all eight playoff games thus far.

Carlo entered Thursday night with the second-highest average ice time per game, at 23:07.

After the game — which the Bruins won, 2-1 — head coach Bruce Cassidy offered a somewhat encouraging update, noting that Carlo was talking to teammates after the game.

“He said he was feeling pretty good, but I don’t know what that means relative to the hit he took,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy said that given the nature of the hit, the team will not get a better evaluation on Carlo until the morning.