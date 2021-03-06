BOSTON (CBS) – The NHL announced on Saturday the punishment for the hit that put Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo in the hospital.
Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended seven games for boarding. The hit happened in the first period of the Bruins’ 5-1 win on Friday when Wilson went high and hit Carlo in the head, knocking him into the boards.READ MORE: Rally Held In Boston For George Floyd As Derek Chauvin Trial Begins Next Week
Despite there being no penalty called, Carlo would leave the game and later go to the hospital in an ambulance. He was released from the hospital on Saturday and sent home.
"While there are aspects of this hit that may skirt the line between suspendable and non-suspendable, it is the totality of the circumstances that caused this play to merit supplemental discipline, what separates this hit from others is the direct and significant contact to a defenseless player's face and head, causing a violent impact with the glass," said the NHL in its suspension video.
It’s Wilson’s fifth suspension and the second-longest of his career.