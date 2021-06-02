MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – The man who shot himself during a standoff in a Manchester, New Hampshire, neighborhood has been identified as Benjamin Bennett.
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, surrounded a home on Union Street on May 26 after gunshots were fired as U.S. Marshals tried to serve a warrant there Wednesday morning.
The complaint against Bennett, 41, of Concord, alleged that in March, Bennett was stopped in the Littleton area by police and arrested for operating without a license and being a habitual offender. According to a statement from the office of Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley, when police searched the car Bennett was driving, they found “distributable quantities” of methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl. Bennett was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
The standoff began when police attempted to serve the warrant at 7:45 a.m. and did not end until late that afternoon when police put a drone into the house to get more information, and found Bennett dead in the basement, hours after the police lost contact with him.