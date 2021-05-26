MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in Manchester, New Hampshire have surrounded a home on Union Street after gunshots were fired as U.S. Marshals tried to serve a warrant there Wednesday morning.
According to Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, the federal marshals went to the house around 7:45 a.m. to serve the arrest warrant when they heard three gunshots.
A Manchester police tactical team was called in and about five more gunshots were heard coming from the home, Aldenberg said.
No one outside the house was hit and the chief said no one on his team fired back because it was not clear if any of the gunfire was directed at officers.
Aldenberg said they got some people out of the home, but they’re operating under the assumption that the man they’ve been speaking to is not alone in the house.
Aldenberg said they got some people out of the home, but they're operating under the assumption that the man they've been speaking to is not alone in the house.

"I'll wait him out as long as I need to to get him out of here safely. Last thing I'm going to do is put my officers into that home if I don't need to," the chief told reporters.
Neighbors have been asked to stay in their homes and no one is being allowed into the neighborhood.