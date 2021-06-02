BOSTON (CBS) – A termination hearing will be held Wednesday morning for suspended Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White.

White will make his case to Acting Mayor Kim Janey about why he should keep his job. The hearing will be on Zoom and is closed to the public and the media.

White was suspended two days after he was appointed commissioner by then-Mayor Marty Walsh in February when decades-old accusations of domestic violence surfaced.

White’s lawyer released new video affidavits Tuesday where White revealed more about what he says Walsh knew about the domestic violence allegations against him.

“Well I mentioned that I had a restraining order put on me with false allegations that I threatened to shoot somebody and that was pretty much it,” White said in the video.

He was then asked if Walsh knew about the restraining order and replied, “Oh yes.”

In the sworn video affidavit, White claims he had personal conversations with Walsh over the years in which he disclosed information about his divorce and domestic abuse allegations against him.

White says those accusations, which date back to the 1990s, are false.

His daughter and former sister-in-law also recorded video affidavits claiming White was the victim and his ex-wife was the aggressor.

White’s attorney is trying to make the case that because Walsh knew about the allegations at the time White was appointed police commissioner, there is no cause to terminate him now.

Walsh, who is now Labor Secretary, continues to insist he did not know about White’s history.