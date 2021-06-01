BOSTON (CBS) – Suspended Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White is asking Acting Mayor Kim Janey to look at two video affidavits that state he was the victim of domestic abuse, not the abuser.
The affidavits were recorded by White’s daughter and former sister-in-law.READ MORE: Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH To Join Guns N’ Roses At Fenway Park
Janey wants to fire White for domestic abuse claims first lodged against him decades ago.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?
The acting Boston mayor also claimed White did not cooperate with the investigation.MORE NEWS: 2 Manhole Explosions Shut Down Road In Taunton
The city will hold a termination hearing for White on Wednesday. It will not be open to the public.