BOSTON (CBS) – Officials at Boston University say erector crew error is to blame for an accident that sent steel beams tumbling at a construction site.
Investigators found a 44-foot beam was not properly constructed, causing it to fall.READ MORE: Steamship Authority Targeted By Ransomware Attack; Martha's Vineyard And Nantucket Ferry Passengers May See Delays
The falling beam created a dramatic domino effect that was captured on video.READ MORE: 'You Don't Get To Behave This Way,' Cole Buckley, Celtics Fan Accused Of Throwing Water Bottle At Kyrie Irving, Ordered To Stay Away From TD Garden
Two workers were hurt but released from the hospital the same day.MORE NEWS: Unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash Ticket Sold In Canton Set To Expire
Construction is continuing on BU’s new Center for Computing and Data Sciences, despite the incident.