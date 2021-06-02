CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Officials at Boston University say erector crew error is to blame for an accident that sent steel beams tumbling at a construction site.

Investigators found a 44-foot beam was not properly constructed, causing it to fall.

Steel columns topple at Boston University construction site (WBZ-TV)

The falling beam created a dramatic domino effect that was captured on video.

Two workers were hurt but released from the hospital the same day.

Construction is continuing on BU’s new Center for Computing and Data Sciences, despite the incident.

