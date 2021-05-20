BOSTON (CBS) — Newly released surveillance video shows the moment steel columns fell like dominoes at a Boston University construction site, taking two workers down with them.
If you look closely, you can see two Suffolk Construction workers up on the beams, then, they hold on briefly as they are knocked to the ground as the columns fall.READ MORE: Fire In Revere Engulfs Multiple Homes On Endicott Avenue
The construction site is set to become a Boston University Data Science Center with a unique architectural design.READ MORE: BPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius On Leading Schools During COVID Pandemic
“There was a lot of commotion,” witness Frederick George told WBZ. He works at the building next-door and was at work when the accident happened. “The police kept people back and everything, and there was just a lot of concern.”
The two construction workers were taken to the hospital but released the same day with only minor injuries. In a statement, Suffolk Construction said, in part, “the safety of our people…is our number one priority and we are committed to delivering the highest levels of safety to ensure our workers return home safely to their families at the end of every work day.”MORE NEWS: Cape Cod Officials Urge Visitors To Bring Masks This Summer
OSHA was called to the scene and is now investigating the accident. OSHA tells WBZ it is investigating both the steel company and construction companies involved to see if there were any workplace safety violations that may have contributed to the accident. The investigation could take up to six months.