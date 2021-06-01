BOSTON (CBS) – Guns N’ Roses officially announced its 2021 rescheduled tour Tuesday, which includes a stop at Fenway Park on Tuesday, August 3. Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH will open up for them.
This will be the first tour for Mammoth WVH, which is led by former Van Halen bass player Wolfgang Van Halen. He’s the son of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli.
You can get tickets for the concert here.
The Guns N’ Roses at Fenway Park show was originally scheduled for July 21, 2020, before it was moved because of the pandemic.
List: Here’s When Fenway Park Is Planning To Host Rescheduled Concerts This Summer
New Kids On The Block, Def Leppard & Motley Crue, Zack Brown Band, Billy Joel, Green Day, Lady Gaga, and Maroon 5 all have concerts scheduled for Fenway Park this summer.