BOSTON (CBS) — Fenway Park is gearing up to host eight concerts this summer after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of all live shows in 2020. And from Aerosmith to Lady Gaga, there are some big names coming to Boston’s iconic ballpark.
Here’s a list of the concerts that have been rescheduled for summer 2021:
New Kids On The Block: July 16
Def Leppard & Motley Crue: July 17 & July 18
Guns N Roses’: August 3
Billy Joel: August 4
Green Day: August 5
Lady Gaga: August 7
Maroon 5: September 12
Aerosmith: September 14
These dates are subject to change and are all pending the approval of the city of Boston. Click here for more information about ticketing.