By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Fenway Park

BOSTON (CBS) — Fenway Park is gearing up to host eight concerts this summer after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of all live shows in 2020. And from Aerosmith to Lady Gaga, there are some big names coming to Boston’s iconic ballpark.

Here’s a list of the concerts that have been rescheduled for summer 2021:

New Kids On The Block: July 16

Def Leppard & Motley Crue: July 17 & July 18

Guns N Roses’: August 3

Billy Joel: August 4

Green Day: August 5

Lady Gaga: August 7

Maroon 5: September 12

Aerosmith: September 14

These dates are subject to change and are all pending the approval of the city of Boston. Click here for more information about ticketing.

