BOSTON (CBS) — A man was arrested at the TD Garden Sunday night after it appeared that a water bottle was thrown at Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
It happened moments after Irving seemingly stomped on the Celtics leprechaun logo at center court and grinded his sneaker on it.
"A guest was arrested by Boston Police at the end of tonight's Boston Celtics game for throwing an object. We will support and provide assistance to Boston Police as this incident is under review," said a statement from a TD Garden spokesperson. "We have zero tolerance for violations of our guest code of conduct, and the guest is subject to a lifetime ban from TD Garden."
While speaking after the game, Celtics guard Marcus Smart said, "I heard about it. From my understanding, the culprit was definitely taken care of very quickly. So we're glad that got taken care of. Unfortunately, one bad seed doesn't mean that the whole fruit is poison. Our fans have been great, we just had a knucklehead who decided to do something."
The Nets beat the Celtics 141-126 Sunday night.