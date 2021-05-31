CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Police have identified the fan who allegedly threw a plastic water bottle at Kyrie Irving as Braintree resident Cole Buckley.

It happened shortly after the Celtics were blown out by the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden Sunday night.

As Irving was walked through the tunnel after exiting the floor, the bottle could be seen flying just past him.

Buckley, who was wearing a green Kevin Garnett jersey, was seen being taken away by police moments later.

The 21-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Buckley is also facing a potential lifetime ban from TD Garden.

“People just feel very entitled out here,” Irving said after the game. “They paid for the tickets. Great. I’m grateful they’re coming in to watch a great performance. But we’re not at the theatre. We’re not throwing tomatoes and other random stuff at the people that are performing. I’s too much. And it’s a reflection on us as a whole”

