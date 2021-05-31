BOSTON (CBS) – Police have identified the fan who allegedly threw a plastic water bottle at Kyrie Irving as Braintree resident Cole Buckley.
It happened shortly after the Celtics were blown out by the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden Sunday night.
Water bottle nearly hits Kyrie Irving as he walks to the locker room following Game 4 in Boston. pic.twitter.com/RrtZth3cqt
— YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 31, 2021
As Irving was walked through the tunnel after exiting the floor, the bottle could be seen flying just past him.
Buckley, who was wearing a green Kevin Garnett jersey, was seen being taken away by police moments later.
The 21-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.
Nets postgame coverage has an update on the incident tonight in Boston where a water bottle nearly hit Kyrie Irving. A fan was later escorted out of the arena in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/3CNIr1yarz
— YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 31, 2021
Buckley is also facing a potential lifetime ban from TD Garden.
“People just feel very entitled out here,” Irving said after the game. “They paid for the tickets. Great. I’m grateful they’re coming in to watch a great performance. But we’re not at the theatre. We’re not throwing tomatoes and other random stuff at the people that are performing. I’s too much. And it’s a reflection on us as a whole”