CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The New Hampshire Attorney General said the cause of death 78-year-old Marlene Couture, of Concord, New Hampshire, was strangulation and her death has been ruled a homicide.
Her husband, 77-year-old Philip Couture, has been charged in the death.
Police were called to the Spring Street home Friday afternoon. Police arrested 77-year-old Philip Couture for allegedly assaulting his wife, Marlene Couture, and killing her. He also allegedly assaulted and attempted to strangle another adult female at the home. That woman was treated for her injuries and released.
Philip Couture has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with Marlene Couture’s death and one count of second-degree
assault.