Celtics Fans Welcome Kyrie Irving Back To Boston With Some Hearty BoosKyrie Irving was booed anytime he did anything on Friday night, his first game at TD Garden in front of Celtics fans since his unceremonious departure for Brooklyn in 2019.

Jaylen Brown's Powerful Message On Systemic Racism In Boston: 'We Got A Lot Of Work To Do'Prior to the Celtics and the Nets tipping off Game 3 of their playoff series at TD Garden on Friday night, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown shared his powerful perspective on racism in Boston and the United States.

Stream The Charles Schwab ChallengeWatch the AT&T Byron Nelson live from TPC Craig Ranch.

Bruins Cannot Wait To Play In Front Of A Packed TD Garden AgainIt has been a long time since the Boston Bruins played in front of a packed TD Garden. That will change this weekend.

Tristan Thompson Warns Fans Not To Spit On Him: 'I'll Follow You Right To Your House'Celtics forward Tristan Thompson has obviously seen the news, but he's not particularly worried about having anyone spitting on him. In fact, he outright dared people to try.