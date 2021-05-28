CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his 78-year-old wife at their home in Concord, New Hampshire.
Police were called to the Spring Street home Friday afternoon. Police arrested 77-year-old Philip Couture for allegedly beating his wife, Marlene Couture, to death. He also allegedly assaulted and attempted to strangle another adult female at the home. That woman was treated for her injuries and released.
Philip Couture faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, and will be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court on Tuesday.