FRANKLIN (CBS) – The cause of a fire at a Franklin condominium complex earlier this week that destroyed 12 units and displaced 36 families has been ruled as “accidental”, according to State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.
According to officials, the fire started Monday at the Franklin Crossing Condominiums around 2:15 p.m in a bedroom on the third floor. It later spread to two adjacent buildings.READ MORE: Amusement Parks Across New England Fully Reopening This Weekend
Some families have been displaced permanently, and one resident injured herself trying to fight the flames.READ MORE: CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky To Throw Out First Pitch As Fenway Park Returns To Full Capacity Saturday
“Whether an electrical malfunction or an unattended candle ignited the bedding cannot be definitively determined,” Ostroskey’s office wrote in a statement. “There is no evidence suggesting the fire was intentionally set. The fire is considered accidental but undetermined.”
On Monday, it took crews about two hours to get the fire under control.MORE NEWS: Costco Will Bring Back Free Food Samples In June
“When this building was built, it was not required to have fire sprinklers. But sprinklers would have made a huge difference in the lives of these 36 families who are displaced. Wet things dry out but houses don’t un-burn,” said Franklin Fire Chief James G. McLaughlin. “Most fires are contained by a single sprinkler head closest to the fire.”