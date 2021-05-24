FRANKLIN (CBS) – Dozens of Franklin neighbors and families watched in panic Monday afternoon as flames tore through a large building at the Franklin Crossing Condominiums. In total, 12 units were destroyed, and even more temporarily unlivable until power is restored.

The fire started around 2:15 p.m. on Franklin Crossing Road, and soon thick smoke poured from the third floor.

“There was one unit on fire; unfortunately with the heavy wind that did travel to the adjacent building,” explained Battalion Chief Chuck Allen.

It took crews about two hours to get the fire under control – their efforts complicated by water supply and that wind. Outside, neighbors scrambled – scanning for each other and their animals.