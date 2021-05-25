BOSTON (CBS) – Rallies are being held in Massachusetts and in cities across the country Tuesday in memory of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis one year ago. Among the events is the March for George and Justice rally, starting in Milton.
Luis Pierro of Milton helped organize the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. when a large crowd is expected to gather at Parkway Methodist Church on Blue Hills Parkway in Milton. The march begins at 6 p.m.
Protesters are marching 1.2 miles from Milton to Mattapan carrying signs and walking in solidarity to Walker Park where they will hold a rally at 7 p.m.
A variety of groups are participating in the event. Among them is Dunk the Vote.
"On the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd I have learned that the life of a Black Man in America is not valued at all compared to our white counterparts when 959 people are shot and killed at the hands of police – 200 of them which are Black – since the murder. There should be no hesitation in passing the George Floyd Bill," said Ron Bell from Dunk the Vote.
The fate of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which passed the House in March, is now in the hands of the Senate