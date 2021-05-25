BOSTON (CBS) — Rallies, marches, and vigils will take place across the country on Tuesday to mark the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death.
Hundreds are expected to attend a March for George and Justice from Milton to Mattapan starting at 5:30 p.m.
Luis Pierro from the Milton For Peace group spent much of Monday organizing signs for attendees. "This stuff is still going on and we have to do something about it," Pierro told WBZ-TV.
His signs have "names of over the 200 Black men who were shot and killed by police in 11 plus months since George Floyd."
Other local events include:
- A community observance at the Needham Town Common at 5:30 p.m.
- A rally organized by Mass Action Against Police Brutality in Franklin Park (near the zoo entrance on Blue Hill Avenue) at 6 p.m.
- A candlelight vigil organized by Diverse People United in Lynn at 7 p.m.