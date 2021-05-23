BROCKTON (CBS) — The self-proclaimed City of Champions spent Sunday honoring the man who helped cultivate that nickname. A ceremony was held at Rocky Marciano Stadium in Brockton for Marvelous Marvin Hagler, the middleweight boxing champ who grew up there.

Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker declared Sunday, May 23 would be Marvelous Marvin Hagler Day. It would have been the boxer’s 67th birthday.

“Throughout his life both in and out of the ring, Hagler gave the world their money’s worth,” one speaker said.

Born in Jersey, Hagler grew up in Brockton, trained in Provincetown, and willed himself to become one of the greatest middleweights in boxing history.

A number of big names in the boxing community came out to honor Hagler, including Thomas ‘The Hitman’ Hearns. He and Hagler pummeled each other during one of the most legendary fights in boxing history, which was dubbed the war. Hagler won.

He is remembered as someone who never forgot his roots though.

“Even when he made it, he still played, he still fought like he was starving. What got him to where he was, he never forgot. He knew it was required for him to stay on top and that’s what you what to see in a champion,” said Stephen Smith of ESPN.

Sugar Ray Leonard, Hagler’s last opponent, sent his well wishes via video.

The city of Brockton has already decided to name a street after Hagler.