BROCKTON (CBS) – Brockton has come up with a way to permanently honor the late boxing champion Marvelous Marvin Hagler.
The Brockton City Council voted unanimously Monday night to name a new street Marvin Hagler Drive. The road will be part of a new development downtown.
According to the Brockton Enterprise, the street will intersect with Petronelli Way, where Hagler's gym was located when he was trained and managed by the Petronelli brothers.
Hagler died unexpectedly at his home in New Hampshire March 13. He was 66.
Hagler was the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987. He was born in Newark, New Jersey, but moved to Brockton in the late 1960s.
He is a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame.