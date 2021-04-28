Final Patriots Mock Draft Roundup Of 2021We round up the mock drafts to see who they have landing with the Patriots in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft -- and in some cases all seven rounds.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reportedly Re-Sign Antonio Brown To One-Year DealThe reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keeping the band together this offseason. The Bucs reportedly re-signed receiver Antonio Brown to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Where's The Pride? Celtics Keep Redefining 'Rock Bottom'No one is afraid to play the Celtics this season, not even a team that had lost 14 straight.

Tuukka Rask Bounces Back, Stymies Penguins In Much-Needed Victory For BruinsTuukka Rask was back to being Tuukka Rask on Tuesday night, stopping all but one shot that the Penguins sent his way in a 3-1 Bruins victory in Pittsburgh.

Garrett Richards Has Best Outing With Red Sox After Simplifying DeliveryGarrett Richards said he would be better after getting roughed up last week, and he backed up that statement with an absolute gem against the Mets on Tuesday night.