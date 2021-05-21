BOSTON (CBS) — The Revolution look to remain perfect at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night when the club welcomes the New York Red Bulls to town. New England has won all three of its matches on home turf to start the season, already surpassing last season’s win total in Foxboro.

These two clubs have met a lot over the years, and playing at home has always been a big factor. The Revs have won five of the last seven showdowns at Gillette, while the Red Bulls have had New England’s number in New York, winning 10 of 12 on their home turf.

So it’s a good thing this one will take place under the lights at Gillette. Overall, New England has kept the energy drink team from getting any wings in Foxboro, sporting a sterling 23-6-8 record against them at home.

The Revs didn’t beat the Red Bulls last season, playing to a 1-1 draw at Gillette last August while losing in New York in October. But that was last year, and New England looks like a whole new club in 2021.

They’re coming off a thrilling 1-0 win over Columbus on Sunday night, and at 3-1-2 with 11 points on the season, New England sits atop the Eastern Conference. New York, meanwhile, is just 2-3-0 and coming off a 1-0 road defeat in Philly, the club’s fourth straight road loss going back to last season’s playoffs.

Who’s Hot

Adam Buksa: He’s been bringing it all season, but only had one goal to show heading into Sunday’s action. He subbed in late against Columbus, and a few minutes later netted the game-winning goal for New England, becoming the first Revs player to score as a sub this season.

Buksa is also a pretty great dude, as was on display after the match.

Carles Gil: The Revs playmaker has created an MLS-high 29 chances this season, setting up at least five shots for teammates in five of his six matches. He leads New England with three assists in 2021, which includes a helper on Buksa’s game-winner on Sunday.

Matt Turner: He only had to make one save against Columbus on Sunday, and picked up his second clean sheet of the season. He owns a 1-2-2 record in his career against the Red Bulls.

Caden Clark: The New York midfielder has three goals in his five games this season. Six of his eight shots have been on target.

Where To Watch

The match will air on TV38 at 8 p.m., with WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche and Levan Reid bringing you a special pre-game show at 7:30 p.m.!