BOSTON (CBS) — With his late game-winning goal against Columbus, Adam Buksa sent Revolution fans in Gillette Stadium home happy. But there were five fans happier than anyone else in attendance on Sunday night.

That would be the Marshall family of Coventry, Rhode Island, who have been big fans of Buksa’s for quite some time. And Buksa himself is quite the fan of the Marshall family as well.

Last May, the Revolution striker connected with the Marshalls when he heard how they were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Marshall parents, Meghan and Roby, are frontline healthcare workers, and made the difficult decision to send their three young children (twin boys, then 8, and 10-year-old daughter) to live with grandparents in New York in order to protect them during the pandemic. The separation was obviously very difficult on the family, but they persevered and have since been reunited.

Buksa surprised the family with a birthday zoom call last year, and it was then that he promised to get the whole clan to a Revolution game when fans were allowed back at Gillette Stadium. He fulfilled that promise Sunday night, and though he didn’t play much, provided a highlight that the Marshalls won’t soon forget. Shortly after he checked into the match in the 83rd minute, Buksa found the back of the net to put New England on top 1-0.

If Buksa’s game-winning heroics weren’t enough, the forward had other plans to make the evening even more special for the Marshall family. He met with the Marshalls in person just moments after netting that game-winner, taking time to chat with a family that he admires so much and, of course, take a slew of selfies.

“It was a great moment. I met my little fans from Providence,” Buksa said after the win. “Their parents work in a hospital, I believe, so they’ve been struggling a lot since the beginning of the pandemic. I liked to really say a big thank you for the family for their courage, commitment, for all the community to help people out in these difficult times.”

Buksa also fulfilled another promise, giving each of the Marshall children their own “Buksa, No. 9” jersey complete with an autograph and personalized messages.

“They were very happy with it, and I was also very happy to make them happy, because that’s something I really, really love — to make other people happy,” he said. “I hope they enjoyed the game and I’m pretty sure that we earned a few extra fans for the Revolution. I hope they will spread the will to support the Revolution to the other people. Definitely a great moment.”