REVERE (CBS) – After at least 15 families in Revere were forced out of their homes due to a massive fire, the city’s Mayor Brian Arrigo is now collecting donations to help them get back on their feet.
The fire started at around 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon on Endicott Avenue in the Beachmont neighborhood. According to Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright, the flames spread its way through six multi-family homes in the area, engulfing two of them.
No residents or firefighters were injured, though.
“Our neighbors face the hardship of losing their homes after an incredibly challenging year for Revere’s families, and it is my hope that the Fire Relief Fund will allow our community the opportunity to securely offer a hand,” said Mayor Arrigo in a press release on Friday.
The Fire Relief Fund will take donations through June 13. Donations can be made by check or online via PayPal at https://www.revere.org/mayors-office/relief. Checks will need to be made out to "City of Revere, Mayor's Office Fire Relief Fund" and mailed to the Mayor's Office.
According to Mayor Arrigo, the families impacted by the fire have already started receiving financial support from Red Cross Massachusetts.