REVERE (CBS) – A massive fire burned its way through a six-family home in Revere Thursday afternoon, spreading to at least one adjacent home.
Fire is raging on Endicott Ave. in Revere. Continuing coverage on CBSN Boston with @PaulaEbben and @4cast4you https://t.co/IPQI6WpZBP pic.twitter.com/ImqVq6BiuS
— Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) May 20, 2021
The multi-alarm fire was first seen at a triple-decker house at 141 Endicott Avenue just after 2 p.m. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.
One resident of the home told WBZ-TV that she was out picking up her daughter from school when the fire started.
“When I left everything was ok,” Benita Trebecka said. “When got here I found the fire in my apartment.”
“We’re fine, but I’m worried about my dog,” she added. “She’s inside.”
By 3:30 p.m., the roof of the house had burned away as crews from Revere, Medford and Chelsea continued to dump water on the flames, which spread to 143 Endicott Avenue.