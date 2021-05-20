CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
REVERE (CBS) – A massive fire burned its way through a six-family home in Revere Thursday afternoon, spreading to at least one adjacent home.

The multi-alarm fire was first seen at a triple-decker house at 141 Endicott Avenue just after 2 p.m. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

One resident of the home told WBZ-TV that she was out picking up her daughter from school when the fire started.

“When I left everything was ok,” Benita Trebecka said. “When got here I found the fire in my apartment.”

“We’re fine, but I’m worried about my dog,” she added. “She’s inside.”

A firefighter attempting to douse the flames on Endicott Avenue in Revere with water. (WBZ-TV)

By 3:30 p.m., the roof of the house had burned away as crews from Revere, Medford and Chelsea continued to dump water on the flames, which spread to 143 Endicott Avenue.

