BOSTON (CBS) – Matt Siegel, the longtime host of “Matty in the Morning” on Kiss 108 in Boston, was back on the air Thursday morning, a day after he appeared to have quit.
Siegel told listeners Thursday he "snapped" Wednesday, after he was told to stop talking about Demi Lovato after the singer's announcement that they now identify as non-binary.
On Wednesday, Siegel told his audience he did not want to continue on air if there were limits on what he could talk about.
"I am the biggest of all time and they said shut up Matt, stop talking. Well, I hope you're happy because I just stopped talking. Matty out," Siegel said before leaving and not returning for the final 45 minutes of the show Wednesday.
On Thursday, Siegel said he spoke with management after that show and they told him he has their full support, so he made the decision to return.
"Of course I talked to my wife about it and I talked with the company and the company told me that, they basically said please don't quit. And they said that I have total support from them and freedom to say what I want. You know within the traditional radio boundaries, if I can't say what I'm thinking, then I don't want to do it anymore," Seigel said.
Siegel also insisted Wednesday’s incident “was not a gag” and that he did have a genuine moment of wanting to leave the show.