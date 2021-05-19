BOSTON (CBS) – Radio listeners in Boston were buzzing Wednesday about the status of Matt Siegel after the longtime host of “Matty in the Morning” on Kiss 108 appeared to quit during Wednesday’s show.
Siegel said on air that management had spoken to him after comments he made regarding singer Demi Lovato's announcement that they now identify as non-binary.
The host told listeners he did not want to continue on air if there were limits on what he could talk about.
“They said shut up Matt, stop talking. Well, I hope you’re happy because I just stopped talking. Matty out,” Siegel said before leaving and not returning for the final 45 minutes of the show.
Despite appearing to quit, Siegel told Boston.com that he believes cooler heads have prevailed and he expects to return.
WBZ-TV reached out to Siegel and Kiss 108 management for comment, but have not yet heard back.