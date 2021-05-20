CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Lawrence and New Bedford are the only Massachusetts cities considered high-risk for COVID-19, according to Massachusetts health officials.

This is the sixth week in a row the number of communities considered high-risk for coronavirus infections has decreased. Last week, six communities were in the high-risk red zone.

COVID-19 weekly status map (Image Mass. DPH)

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 538 new confirmed COVID cases and nine additional deaths in the state on Thursday.

