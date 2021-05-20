BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 538 new confirmed COVID cases and nine additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 658,441. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,442.
There were 56,711 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.03%.
There are 327 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday. There are 91 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 11,507 active cases in Massachusetts.