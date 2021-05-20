CAPE COD (CBS) – If you’re planning a trip to the Cape this summer, pack your mask.
Cape Cod officials say while the state’s mandate ends on May 29, many restaurants and shops will continue to ask customers to cover their faces indoors.
Face coverings will still be mandatory for all people on rideshares, livery, taxi, ferries, MBTA, commuter rail, transportation stations, in health care facilities and in congregate care settings.
With a worker shortage, officials are urging everyone to be patient with store clerks and restaurant servers who may be doing more work than in the past.