BOSTON (CBS) – All remaining COVID restrictions will be dropped in Massachusetts as of May 29, and the statewide mask mandate will be lifted in most settings. But there are some places where masks will still be required.
Following CDC guidance, Massachusetts will still require face masks for students and staff inside school buildings. Starting Tuesday, however, children will be able to remove their masks outside for recess.
After May 29, face coverings will still be mandatory for all people on ride shares, livery, taxi, ferries, MBTA, commuter rail, transportation stations, in health care facilities and in congregate care settings.
Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that businesses still also have the ability to require customers wear masks.
“As we transition away from the current restrictions, businesses may choose to set their own requirements for vaccinations or masking. We encourage them to do whatever works for them, for their employees, and for their customers,” Baker said.