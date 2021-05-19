BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, Tom Brady made a big social media change to reflect his investment in Bitcoin. Now that the cryptocurrency is taking a hit, he’s doubling down.
Brady responded to a tweet from Barstool Sports' "PFT Commenter," who made a joke about the "deflated" value of the investments.
“SMH…I’ve seen better from you PFT,” Brady tweeted.
Brady then added: “Over here we just buy the dip!”
SMH…I've seen better from you PFT. Over here we just buy the dip! https://t.co/1iJq0JTUUh
Bitcoin prices have fallen significantly over the past week, and with cryptocurrency being a bit of an undefined market, people have reacted to that news differently.
For Brady, it clearly has just presented an opportunity to invest more money in Bitcoin … and reply to DeflateGate jabs on Twitter all in one fell swoop.